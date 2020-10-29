Menu

Benzema apologises to Vinicius after being caught out on CCTV telling team-mate not to pass to him

Real Madrid CF
All doesn’t appear to be well at Real Madrid.

After Isco was caught on camera making disparaging remarks about coach, Zinedine Zidane, on Tuesday night it was the turn of Karim Benzema to be ousted via CCTV.

In the tunnel at half-time of their Champions League clash against Borussia Monchengladbach, the Frenchman was caught out telling left-back, Ferland Mendy, not to pass to Vinicius Junior.

The suggestion from Benzema was that the Brazilian was somehow working against the team and that therefore, Real’s purpose would be better served in by-passing him entirely.

With nowhere to hide from his comments, and Vinicius back at training on Thursday, MARCA, cited by the Daily Mail, note that the Frenchman has apologised to the youngster for any misunderstanding.

Known as one of Zidane’s ‘untouchable’ players, Benzema is incredibly lucky he retains the support of the manager.

If it was anyone else on the team, there’s a real feeling that they wouldn’t be looked after in quite the same way.

