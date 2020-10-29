Boost for Arsenal in their quest to sign prolific striker as he hints at a transfer next summer

Kieran Tierney has demonstrated that there are bargains to be had from the Scottish Premier League, so it’s not a great surprise that The Gunners have been linked with one of his former teammates.

Odsonne Edouard has reached a level where he’s too good to stay in Scotland for much longer, and Football.London confirmed that Arsenal were tracking him as a potential target for January or next summer.

The French striker is perfectly built for the Premier League with his physicality, while he also demonstrates the perfect blend of being a prolific scorer who also has an unselfish streak that brings his teammates into the game.

His value to Celtic has been proven by his absences so far this year, as they went out of the Champions League when he was injured, while their recent slump has also coincided with the striker missing several games after testing positive for Covid-19 during international duty.

There was always a feeling that this would be his last season in Glasgow anyway, but some recent comments reported by The Daily Record pretty much confirm it:

“I’ve been here for three years, and for sure when the time comes I’ll think about leaving, look for a higher league. Right now I’m focused on this season and when the right time comes I’ll make the decision to go.”

It’s clear that he still plans to stay for the rest of this campaign, but it does sound like he’s now setting his sights on a big transfer next summer.

Mikel Arteta seems obsessed with playing Aubameyang as a winger and Lacazette is struggling as a number 9 so they have a clear need for a new striker, and Edouard could be the perfect signing.

He’s scored 41 goals in 64 league games for Celtic and 13 in 8 games for the French U21 side so he’s a prolific goal scorer too.

There will always be concerns about a player’s ability to step up but he’s been excellent in Europe and is very talented, so he should be a great success in the Premier League if he decides to make that move.