Chelsea flop lined up for shock transfer to Championship club

Former Chelsea striker Alexandre Pato is being linked with a shock return to English football as he is targeted by Championship club Birmingham City.

The Brazilian has been without a club since August after agreeing to terminate his contract with Sao Paulo, with Birmingham interested in offering him a deal.

Pato was once regarded as an exciting young forward during his AC Milan days, but it’s fair to say his career never panned out as many expected it to.

Chelsea signed him on a short-term deal in 2015/16, with the 31-year-old making only two appearances and scoring one goal as he proved a disappointment at Stamford Bridge as well.

It remains to be seen if Pato can still have something to offer to a team like Birmingham, but the Blues are said to be keen on gambling on the striker due to their lack of goals so far this season, according to the Mail.

Pato has also had spells in Spain with Villarreal and in China with Tianjin Tianhai.