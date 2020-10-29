With Jose Mourinho handing Dele Alli a start in Tottenham’s Europa League tie at Antwerp, it was the perfect opportunity for the England international to prove all of the naysayers and doubters wrong.

Alli’s form of late has been patchy at best, and the Portuguese hasn’t shown any favouritism when it comes to certain players.

Unfortunately for the attacking midfielder, what turned into a 45 minute cameo performance was instantly forgettable.

A player of his stature should rightly be expected to run games from his position on the pitch, driving his team-mates forward at every opportunity.

However, of late, it seems that Alli has been devoid of all confidence. Whether that comes from being dropped by Mourinho or something entirely different is a moot point.

Competition for places has always been the healthiest of options from a manager’s perspective, and when the chance arises players are expected to grab it with both hands.

That he hasn’t done so has left these Tottenham supporters in no doubt that Alli’s future is elsewhere.

