Real Madrid ready to offer two players in bid to sign Man United & Chelsea transfer target

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to make a very tempting offer to Juventus for the transfer of Paulo Dybala.

According to Don Balon, the Argentina international has also been targeted by Manchester United and Chelsea, but Real Madrid could offer both Isco and Vinicius Junior to the Serie A giants.

That could be hard for Juve to turn down, and it would also be a big boost for Real Madrid, who could do with improving their options up front.

The Spanish giants are yet to truly replace Cristiano Ronaldo in their attack, while Gareth Bale has struggled and gone out on loan to Tottenham this season, and Eden Hazard has failed to make much of an impact at the Bernabeu so far.

Dybala could be the upgrade Real need, and he’d also possibly be an ideal long-term replacement for Karim Benzema, who is not getting any younger, despite his fine recent form.

This could be bad news for Man Utd and Chelsea, however, both of whom would no doubt have liked to get ahead of Madrid in the race for this big-name signing.

Dybala could be an upgrade on a number of United’s options up front, with the 26-year-old perhaps ideal as a long-term replacement for veteran forward Edinson Cavani.

For Chelsea, a new signing up front is perhaps not an urgent priority after they brought in Timo Werner and Kai Havertz this summer, but with Eden Hazard, Pedro and Willian leaving in the last two summers, and youngsters like Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi not living up to expectations, there could still be room for more additions up top.