Frank Lampard’s comments hint that summer signing could be more than a one season wonder

It’s interesting to see how certain clubs treat their veteran players, because there obviously comes a point where they aren’t going to be considered as long term options anymore.

Chelsea signed Thiago Silva this summer as part of a major recruitment drive to overhaul the defence, and it’s expected that his experience and quality will be vital as the season goes on.

It was always going to be interesting to see if Chelsea had plans to keep him for more than one year, and these comments from Frank Lampard certainly suggest that this won’t be the defender’s last season in football:

You could completely understand it if Chelsea just wanted to squeeze every last performance out of him for one more year, but those comments suggest that they are actively looking after him so he can continue playing after this season.

It’s also interesting to see that Frank Lampard is drawing on his own experience here from his playing days, so that knowledge and advice should also help the Brazilian prolong his career.

Even if Chelsea don’t want to keep him after this season it’s an approach that still makes sense because it will keep him fresh for the bigger games, but it won’t be a surprise if he’s still there next season after hearing those comments.