Manchester United rival Euro giants for transfer of 18-year-old sensation

Manchester United are reportedly also keeping tabs on Ajax wonderkid Ryan Gravenberch ahead of a potential transfer, along with Barcelona and Juventus.

The 18-year-old looks to be the latest big thing emerging from Ajax’s academy, drawing comparisons to Man Utd midfielder Paul Pogba as he’s linked with the Red Devils in a report from the Daily Mirror.

Gravenberch is also linked in the report with Barcelona and Juventus, and it seems likely he could be the next Ajax player to earn a big move to one of Europe’s elite clubs.

Ajax lost Donny van de Beek to United in the summer, while another of their star players, Hakim Ziyech, joined Chelsea.

Previously, the likes of Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong have also been snapped up by Juve and Barca, respectively.

United have a proud record of promoting young talent, so a move to Old Trafford could be a good one for Gravenberch if he wants to continue to develop his game at a high level.

One imagines Ajax will continue to have to sell their best players as they have throughout their history, with the current coronavirus pandemic only likely to make their financial situation even more delicate.

