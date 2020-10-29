Huge blow for West Ham as star man is ruled out for four weeks

Just when it appeared that West Ham were making headway in the Premier League this season, they’ve been dealt a devastating blow.

Ahead of their game against Liverpool, a match when they’ll need all of their players fit and firing, talkSPORT are reporting that Michail Antonio has been ruled out for at least four weeks.

Though one player doesn’t make a team of course, the centre-forward has shown time and again just how important he is to the Hammers cause.

His recent overhead kick goal against Manchester City was a prime example of the power and strength which he possesses, and why opposition defenders always find him a real handful.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Morelos stunner eases Rangers past Poznan in the Europa League French Cup is suspended until December 1 because of significant rise in coronavirus cases Photo: Jose Mourinho takes to Instagram to demonstrate that he’s upset with Antwerp loss and orders squad in for training tomorrow

David Moyes will now have to plan for the matches the club have in November without Antonio spearheading his front line.

That could mean a reprieve for out of favour Sebastien Haller, as West Ham seek to confound the experts further after a run of super results.