“I’d start him”: These Arsenal plans push for youngster to play against Man United and impressive showing vs Dundalk

In some ways tonight was a bit of a lose/lose situation for Arsenal because they were expected to win and even then it’s easy just to write off anything good because they were playing an inferior team.

The truth is that Dundalk are a decent Europa League side who were well organised and gave Arsenal a stern test, so some of the younger players can be very pleased with how they played.

Reiss Nelson was probably the pick of the bunch, and he was so impressive that a few fans are calling for him to play against Man United this weekend:

Nelson has been electric i’d start him at United ASAP — AubasZn ? (@milehkevin) October 29, 2020

bruh its settled,Reiss Nelson has to start against Man United plsss…we literally have our own Sancho and he is best mates with Sancho…Arteta what u waiting for fam ? — amiwuwul ? (@asmiwul) October 29, 2020

I would love this Arsenal squad to play AGAIN against Man United on Sunday & a brilliant match by Nelson & Willock. #UEL #Arsenal #ARSDUN — Kev Heightz Visuals® (@Kev_Heightz) October 29, 2020

Willock and Nelson the best players on the night, definitely deserve a spot in the squad vs Man United. Pepe as well showed how good he can be, just need consistency from him. Good game from the boys #COYG — Dannel (@DBalfas21) October 29, 2020

Nelson was my man of the match. Has to start against Manchester United. — S. Dressman?? (@XammyOfficial) October 29, 2020

Nelson has to start against Man United — ???. (@MrDaniels__) October 29, 2020

Said it once will say it again. Reiss Nelson is a must start vs Man United and I won't hear different. Actually hurts that people don't rate him. — C (@AFC_Carys) October 29, 2020

It’s an interesting choice for Arteta to make because it would be a huge call to start him again against United, but he also needs to show the squad that impressive performances will be rewarded with chances in the Premier League too.

Nelson is still young and he’s not been a regular this season so he might struggle to play another 90 minutes on Sunday, but you have to think he will at least get a place in the squad after a strong showing tonight.