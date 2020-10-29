Menu

“I’d start him”: These Arsenal plans push for youngster to play against Man United and impressive showing vs Dundalk

In some ways tonight was a bit of a lose/lose situation for Arsenal because they were expected to win and even then it’s easy just to write off anything good because they were playing an inferior team.

The truth is that Dundalk are a decent Europa League side who were well organised and gave Arsenal a stern test, so some of the younger players can be very pleased with how they played.

Reiss Nelson was probably the pick of the bunch, and he was so impressive that a few fans are calling for him to play against Man United this weekend:

It’s an interesting choice for Arteta to make because it would be a huge call to start him again against United, but he also needs to show the squad that impressive performances will be rewarded with chances in the Premier League too.

Nelson is still young and he’s not been a regular this season so he might struggle to play another 90 minutes on Sunday, but you have to think he will at least get a place in the squad after a strong showing tonight.

