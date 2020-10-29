“It was not normal” – Frank Lampard weighs in on Jorginho’s penalty record and hints at future plans

It’s generally accepted that players will miss penalties every now and then, but it’s a huge decision to make for a manager when a player goes through a tough spell.

Jorginho’s penalty record makes for interesting reading, as the stats from Transfermarkt show he had scored 23 and missed 1 before Chelsea’s loss to Liverpool last month.

He’s now missed two in quick succession, so Frank Lampard has a decision to make when it comes to deciding who takes the next one for Chelsea.

Timo Werner is another good penalty taker and he dispatched his last night when he was given the chance, but it sounds like Jorginho isn’t completely out of the picture either:

Lampard makes the point that Jorginho’s record before these misses wasn’t normal because it was so phenomenal, so it wouldn’t make sense to completely write him off yet.

It might be a good idea for Werner to take over for now to take the pressure off the Italian because he will start to doubt himself if he misses again, and it gives him a chance to work on them and re-gain that confidence.

It’s also not out of the question that Chelsea could face a penalty shoot-out at some point and then Jorginho would likely be chosen as a taker in that scenario, so it all feeds in to Lampard’s comments as he tries to keep the player’s spirits up.

There’s also nothing to suggest that Jorginho has definitely been replaced as the first choice penalty taker either, so it will be interesting to see who takes the next one if he’s on the field.