Chelsea legend sends brilliant message to Mason Mount on Instagram

Chelsea legend John Terry sent a classy message of motivation to youngster Mason Mount after the Blues’ 4-0 victory over Krasnodar yesterday evening.

The Blues made hard work of last night’s game. It took them until the 76th minute to find a second goal, provided by Timo Werner from the penalty spot, which essentially killed off any hope of a revival from the Russian side.

They finished in emphatic fashion, though, with Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic scoring the third and fourth goals to round off Frank Lampard’s men’s first win of their Champions League campaign.

Mason Mount, who came on as a substitute with 20 minutes left to play, took to Instagram after the game to celebrate the win and playing in front of fans for the first time since March.

Quick to praise the 21-year-old England international was one of Chelsea’s finest ever – John Terry. He commented the below on Mount’s post, piling praise on the academy product. Chelsea fans will love to see this!