Though he’s been accused of ‘virtue signalling’ on social media on a number of occasions, Gary Lineker was true to his word when he said he would temporarily house a refugee as part of a charity initiative.

The former England international turned broadcast journalist was delighted by a letter which he had received from the refugee, known only as Rasheed.

It was clear from the tone of the letter just how happy Rasheed had been whilst staying at Chez Lineker, and it seems that Gary and his sons also got a lot out of the experience.