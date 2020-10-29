Manchester City loanee left with egg on his face after comments prior to United demolition

Manchester City loanee Angelino has been left with egg on his face after RB Leipzig’s 5-0 defeat to Manchester United yesterday night.

Angelino, who scored two goals for the Bundesliga leaders during match day one of the Champions League, returned to Manchester to start against his parent club’s local rivals United last night.

It wasn’t a happy homecoming for the 23-year-old, with Leipzig’s second-half capitulation seeing United take all three points in a 5-0 demolition, largely thanks to substitute Marcus Rashford.

Angelino is now heading back to Germany with his tail between his legs, not just because RB Leipzig were embarrassed by Man United on the night – but because of what he said before a ball as even kicked.

Have a look at this…

Man City loanee Angelino says he’s not scared of “average” Man Utd ahead of RB Leipzig’s Champions League clash https://t.co/OoPBsj70V8 — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) October 12, 2020

Losing by that margin is bad enough, but having claims like this come back to bite you afterwards is only going to make this an even more bitter pill to swallow for Angelino.