“Covered every little single blade of grass” – Man United’s unsung hero earns praise from Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has heaped special praise onto midfielder Fred after the club’s 5-0 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League last night.

Although United’s attacking players, Marcus Rashford in particular, stole the show for the Red Devils during this emphatic victory, Solskjaer was also keen to praise the hard work of Fred in midfield.

The Brazil international has not always been the most consistent or reliable performer during his time at Old Trafford, but Solskjaer reserved special praise for him after last night’s big victory.

“I’m sure Fred covered every little single blade of grass on that pitch. It’s unbelievable how that boy just recovers for the next one (match),” Solskjaer said after the game, as quoted by the Metro.

Fred took time to settle when he joined Man Utd from Shakhtar Donetsk, but he’s shown glimpses of real quality at times.

United fans will hope this fine performance and the praise from Solskjaer can give the 27-year-old the confidence boost he needs to carry on at his best level.

United take on Arsenal in the Premier League in their next game this weekend, and will be happy to go into that match on a high after this superb performance.