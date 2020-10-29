Menu

“He will be an unbelievable player for us” – Rashford singles out Man Utd star for praise after win vs RB Leipzig

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has heaped praise onto Mason Greenwood after the youngster’s exciting performance against RB Leipzig in last night’s 5-0 Champions League victory.

The Red Devils put on a real show at Old Trafford as they thrashed their Bundesliga opponents, with Greenwood scoring a well-taken opener to once again show what a huge prospect he is.

The 19-year-old first burst onto the scene for Man Utd last season, and is sure to be a key performer for them again this year, and for many years in the future as well.

Rashford, another player who came up through United’s academy, clearly thinks highly of Greenwood as he talked him up after last night’s game, as quoted by the Metro.

“It’s not surprising. He’s a top player,” Rashford said of Greenwood’s performance.

“He needs to keep his head down and keep working hard. He will be an unbelievable player for us.”

United fans love seeing players rise through their academy, with some of their best players from the Sir Alex Ferguson era such as Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, David Beckham and the Neville brothers proving hugely successful homegrown stars for the club.

