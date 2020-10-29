Talks held: Manchester United working to beat Arsenal to attacker transfer

Manchester United are reportedly in talks over a transfer deal for Red Bull Salzburg attacking midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai in January.

The Red Devils have already started negotiations with Salzburg over landing the highly-rated Szoboszlai, according to Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes.

This could be a blow for Arsenal, who have also previously been mentioned as suitors by Fabrizio Romano on his Here We Go podcast.

The Gunners are lacking spark in attack at the moment, and Szoboszlai makes sense as a potential long-term successor to the out-of-favour Mesut Ozil.

Still, United also need to improve in that area of the pitch after missing out on the signing of Jadon Sancho during the summer, as widely reported by the Daily Mirror and others.

Szoboszlai could be a very decent alternative, with the 20-year-old showing immense potential and looking ready to make the step up to a bigger club in the near future.

The Hungary international still has his peak years ahead of him and it would be great to see him spend those years in the Premier League.