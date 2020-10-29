Menu

Talks held: Manchester United working to beat Arsenal to attacker transfer

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United are reportedly in talks over a transfer deal for Red Bull Salzburg attacking midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai in January.

The Red Devils have already started negotiations with Salzburg over landing the highly-rated Szoboszlai, according to Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes.

MORE: Revealed: Manchester United ‘closing in’ on potential £38million transfer

This could be a blow for Arsenal, who have also previously been mentioned as suitors by Fabrizio Romano on his Here We Go podcast.

The Gunners are lacking spark in attack at the moment, and Szoboszlai makes sense as a potential long-term successor to the out-of-favour Mesut Ozil.

Still, United also need to improve in that area of the pitch after missing out on the signing of Jadon Sancho during the summer, as widely reported by the Daily Mirror and others.

More Stories / Latest News
Opta stat shows just how much this Chelsea star loves playing in the Champions League
Revealed: Manchester United ‘closing in’ on potential £38million transfer
‘We’ll see’ – Tottenham stalwart’s father gives intriguing update on his long-term future

Szoboszlai could be a very decent alternative, with the 20-year-old showing immense potential and looking ready to make the step up to a bigger club in the near future.

The Hungary international still has his peak years ahead of him and it would be great to see him spend those years in the Premier League.

More Stories Dominik Szoboszlai

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.