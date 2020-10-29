Menu

Marcus Rashford sets superb new Champions League record after hat-trick for Man Utd vs RB Leipzig

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has set a stunning new record in the Champions League following his hat-trick against RB Leipzig.

The England international came off the bench to net his three goals against Leipzig, managing this achievement in just 27 minutes on the pitch.

MORE: Solskjaer confirms that Man United ace has been missing games due to positive Covid-19 test

According to Opta Joe in the tweet below, this makes it the fastest ever Champions League hat-trick scored from the bench…

This is a seriously impressive achievement by Rashford, who was on fire when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brought him on, showing his pace and clinical finishing against strong opposition.

Rashford even let Anthony Martial take a penalty when he had the chance to get his hat-trick, as he ended up bagging his third a few minutes later anyway.

Overall, it was a great night for Man Utd as they won 5-0 against a side many might have been backing to cause an upset at Old Trafford.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side reached the semi-finals of the Champions League last season and have a number of impressive players who were ultimately quite disappointing at Old Trafford last night.

