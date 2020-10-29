Marcus Rashford sets superb new Champions League record after hat-trick for Man Utd vs RB Leipzig

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has set a stunning new record in the Champions League following his hat-trick against RB Leipzig.

The England international came off the bench to net his three goals against Leipzig, managing this achievement in just 27 minutes on the pitch.

According to Opta Joe in the tweet below, this makes it the fastest ever Champions League hat-trick scored from the bench…

27 – @MarcusRashford became just the fifth player in @ChampionsLeague history to score a hat-trick as a substitute, with his 27 minutes on the pitch the fewest number played whilst also netting a treble in the competition’s history. Leader. #UCL pic.twitter.com/clfOjJw1wf — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 28, 2020

This is a seriously impressive achievement by Rashford, who was on fire when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brought him on, showing his pace and clinical finishing against strong opposition.

Rashford even let Anthony Martial take a penalty when he had the chance to get his hat-trick, as he ended up bagging his third a few minutes later anyway.

Overall, it was a great night for Man Utd as they won 5-0 against a side many might have been backing to cause an upset at Old Trafford.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side reached the semi-finals of the Champions League last season and have a number of impressive players who were ultimately quite disappointing at Old Trafford last night.