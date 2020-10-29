Marcus Rashford just becomes second Manchester United player ever to achieve impressive feat

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford was on fire last night as he came off the bench to hit a hat-trick in the Champions League victory over RB Leipzig.

The 22-year-old looked superb in his relatively short time on the pitch, hitting three goals in just 27 minutes on the field – a new record in Europe’s top club competition.

As well as that, Rashford became just the second Man Utd player ever to score a hat-trick after coming on as a substitute, following in the footsteps of his manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Norwegian was a top player for United back in the day, and hit a remarkable four goals in the space of ten minutes when he was subbed on in a game against Nottingham Forest in 1999.

3 – Marcus Rashford is only the second Man Utd player to score a hat-trick as a substitute after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer versus Nottingham Forest in February 1999 in the Premier League. Super. pic.twitter.com/DVEfo9HHZw — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 28, 2020

Solskjaer was in lethal form that day to help the Red Devils to an 8-1 win in the Premier League, and Rashford’s achievement against a top European side is just as impressive.

The England international has made a real name for himself with his activism off the pitch recently, but he’s shown it’s not distracted him from putting in top class performances on the pitch as well.