Video: Pundit bizarrely claims Manchester United were outplayed in 5-0 win over RB Leipzig

Steve Nicol seems to think Manchester United were genuinely outplayed for most of their game against RB Leipzig.

Yes, that’s a game they won 5-0. See below for Nicol’s rather strange analysis of last night’s Champions League encounter at Old Trafford…

United may not have been at their absolute free-flowing best throughout the game, but to say they were outplayed when they won so convincingly just seems bizarre.

Marcus Rashford came off the bench to score a hat-trick late on, so perhaps there’s an argument the score-line flattered the Red Devils, but they’ll take it!