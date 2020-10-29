Manchester United have been linked with Dayot Upamecano but they won’t have been too impressed with what they saw of him in action for RB Leipzig last night.

The France international is an exciting young defender and looks like he’s going to be on Man Utd’s radar in upcoming transfer windows, according to a recent report from the Times.

Of course, Upamecano shouldn’t be judged too harshly based on just one bad game at Old Trafford, especially as the likes of Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood were clearly really on their game on the night.

United legend Rio Ferdinand, however, admits Upamecano had a bit of a nightmare up against Rashford, with the former England international clearly not too impressed with what he saw of the 22-year-old.

Speaking on BT Sport, as quoted by the Metro, Ferdinand said: “This is about being ruthless but I thought Upamecano had a nightmare today.”

He added: “He (Rashford) made defenders who we were marvelling about before the game, who we saw last season play really well in the Champions League, he made them look like schoolboys tonight.”

Upamecano could still undoubtedly have a big future in the game and would surely strengthen this MUFC outfit, who have looked below-par at the back for some time.

Harry Maguire’s form may have improved of late, but he had a bad start to this season and has not been helped by the unconvincing performances of the likes of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly next to him.