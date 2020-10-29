Former Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio piled praise onto Barcelona starlet Pedri as he saw his former side defeated 2-0 at home in the Champions League.

Marchisio made 389 appearances for Juventus, winning seven Serie A titles. He is one of the most successful players in the club’s history, who now watches from the side lines having hung up his boots a couple of years ago.

Marchisio will not have been particularly impressed by his former side’s performance during their 2-0 defeat to Barcelona last night. The Spanish giants were largely in control during the contest, even if Alvaro Morata did manage to bag an offside hat-trick.

He was, though, impressed with one of Barcelona’s brightest young talents – Pedri – who has come into the side this season, despite being just 17-years-old. Marchisio wrote the below on Twitter, which translates as: “What a nice player Pedri Clean in the game, never dull. Compliments.”

Che bel giocatore #Pedri

Pulito nel gioco, mai banale.

Complimenti ?#JuveBarca — Claudio Marchisio (@ClaMarchisio8) October 28, 2020

Juventus will hopefully be able to welcome the return of Cristiano Ronaldo for the return fixture at the Nou Camp. Marchisio will no doubt be tuning in once again and hoping for a better result that time around.