Barcelona’s Lionel Messi moves ahead of legendary goal-scorer in all-time list

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has moved into fourth place in the all-time leading scorers in football history after his goal against Juventus in the Champions League last night.
This puts the legendary Argentine onto a remarkable 721 career goals, and he’s surely only going to keep on adding to his incredible tally, with Cristiano Ronaldo now not that far ahead of him.
According to Sport Bible, Messi has now moved ahead of former Bayern Munich and Germany goal machine Gerd Muller, with just Romario, Ronaldo and Pele ahead of him in the top three.
See below for the full ranking, which also features AC Milan veteran Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is still going strong at the age of 39…
13. Alfredo Di Stefano – 516 goals
12. Zico – 525 goals
11. Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 552 goals
10. Arthur Friedenreich – 554 goals
9. Ferenc Deak – 558 goals
8. Eusebio – 615 goals
7. Josef Bican – 636 goals
6. Ferenc Puskas – 706 goals
5. Gerd Muller – 720 goals
4. Lionel Messi – 721 goals
3. Romario – 734 goals
2. Cristiano Ronaldo – 742 goals
1. Pele – 767 goals
It’s quite astonishing what both Messi and Ronaldo have achieved in their careers, with so few others in the modern era even coming close to getting onto this list of all-time greats.
Many will no doubt have felt that Pele would occupy that number one spot forever, but both Messi and Ronaldo will fancy their chances of overtaking him if they can continue to perform at their very high standards for another year or two.
Messi has slightly more time on his side than Ronaldo, but in truth they both look as sharp as ever despite their advancing years.