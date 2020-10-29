Barcelona’s Lionel Messi moves ahead of legendary goal-scorer in all-time list

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has moved into fourth place in the all-time leading scorers in football history after his goal against Juventus in the Champions League last night.

This puts the legendary Argentine onto a remarkable 721 career goals, and he’s surely only going to keep on adding to his incredible tally, with Cristiano Ronaldo now not that far ahead of him.

According to Sport Bible, Messi has now moved ahead of former Bayern Munich and Germany goal machine Gerd Muller, with just Romario, Ronaldo and Pele ahead of him in the top three.

See below for the full ranking, which also features AC Milan veteran Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is still going strong at the age of 39…

13. Alfredo Di Stefano – 516 goals