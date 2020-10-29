Opta stat shows just how much this Chelsea star loves playing in the Champions League

Hakim Ziyech was on fire for Chelsea last night, and this stat shared by OptaJoe on Twitter shows just how much he loves playing in the Champions League.

Ziyech made his first ever start in Chelsea colours during a 4-0 victory over Krasnodar yesterday evening. In fact, it was his first start in a football match since March, with the Eredivisie being declared null and void when the COVID-19 pandemic first began.

He looked as sharp as anyone on the pitch, putting in a man of the match performance and getting his first goal for the Blues, which was the latest direct goal contribution in a run of good form for the Moroccan in the Champions League.

As OptaJoe revealed on Twitter…

13 – Hakim Ziyech has been directly involved in 13 goals in his last 15 starts in the Champions League, scoring six goals and assisting a further seven. King. pic.twitter.com/W3WDwJGpnk — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 28, 2020

Having Ziyech fit and firing is a huge boost for Frank Lampard. He offers something different out-wide in the Chelsea attack and finally the Blues will be able to field what is, on paper, their best starting eleven.

You get the feeling a good run of form could be on the horizon for the West London giants.