AC Milan are reportedly ready to target a transfer deal for Schalke defender Ozan Kabak as they look to strengthen at the back this January.

Kabak has impressed with Schalke and could be a fine addition for most top clubs, though it remains to be seen who will win the race for his signature.

Milan are the latest team to be linked with the Turkey international by Gazzetta dello Sport, but he’s also previously been linked with Liverpool by the Daily Mirror, who expect him to command a fee of around £30million if he moves this winter.

Liverpool have an injury crisis in defence at the moment, with Virgil van Dijk looking likely to miss much of the rest of the season, while Joel Matip has also struggled with fitness.

Fabinho, a midfielder filling in in defence, also went off injured in Liverpool’s most recent game, so the signing of Kabak could be crucial for the Reds this January.

Milan, however, are also looking to improve that area of their squad, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, so it will be interesting to see if there’s a major transfer battle over Kabak in the weeks and months ahead.