Photo: Jose Mourinho takes to Instagram to demonstrate that he’s upset with Antwerp loss and orders squad in for training tomorrow

Things do change quite quickly in football, and it’s amazing to think that Spurs were wiping the floor with teams only a couple of weeks ago.

The amazing comeback from West Ham does appear to have ruined their confidence, and Jose Mourinho was forced to make four subs at half time today due to a poor performance.

It wasn’t enough as they ended up losing to Belgian side Antwerp, and Jose has taken to Instagram to show how furious he is with the performance:

There will be little rest for the players as Mourinho states they’ll all be in at 11 tomorrow morning, so he’ll be hoping for a big improvement as they prepare to face Brighton on Sunday.