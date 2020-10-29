Menu

Premier League approval all that stands between club and £200M Egyptian takeover

Burnley FC
Premier League outfit Burnley are set for a £200M takeover by an Egyptian businessman, according to Sky Sports. 

It’s remarkable that Burnley are still in the Premier League considering the limited resources available to manager Sean Dyche, but that’s testament to the good work he has done since their promotion.

They’re not the prettiest team to watch, but they’re one of the hardest to play against. Just ask Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham, who were force to battle for a 1-0 win at Turf Moor on Monday, with the home side allowing them very few opportunities in behind.

The landscape could be able to change for Burnley and Dyche, though, for Sky Sports report that an Egyptian businessman will soon be completing a £200M takeover of the club, pending approval from the Premier League.

The report claims that the proposed new owner is intending to keep Dyche in the hot seat and provide him with a revamped squad, which will no doubt be having the 49-year-old licking his lips.

Could Burnley be a force in the future? We’re here for it!

