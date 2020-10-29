Owen Hargreaves names the player who looks set to be future captain of Manchester United

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves has tipped Marcus Rashford to be a future captain of the club.

The Red Devils forward showed real class in the Champions League last night as he allowed Anthony Martial to take a penalty ahead of him when he was on two goals and chasing a hat-trick.

In the end, Rashford got his third goal anyway, but he may well have done Martial’s confidence the world of good to let him take the penalty and get on the score sheet.

Hargreaves was impressed with Rashford’s character here, with the pundit quoted by the Manchester Evening News as suggesting it shows he’s going to be club captain at some point in the future.

“I love that he’s looking out for his team-mates. Martial, that’s great for him. Marcus knows he’s gonna get his numbers,” Hargreaves said on BT Sport, as quoted by the MEN.

“I love that – that’s being a great team-mate. That’s why he’s gonna be the captain because he thinks of everyone else, not just himself. I like that, because this generation aren’t as individualistic.”

United fans will love these comments from Hargreaves, and they’ll surely all be rooting for this popular homegrown talent to end up leading the side at some point.

Harry Maguire is currently the United captain, but, at the age of just 22, there’s plenty of time for Rashford to grow into the role one day.