“Shut the haters up” These Spurs fans tip inconsistent star to have a big game in the Europa League vs Antwerp

Almost every player will have some periods of inconsistency in their career, but it does feel like Dele Alli has been struggling for a while.

It’s easy to pile on someone for their attitude if they look down on the pitch, but it’s generally just the case that their confidence has been lost by playing in a team that doesn’t suit their strengths.

That may have been the case for Alli last season at Spurs as Jose Mourinho figured out the best way to set up the team, but he’s finally managed to settle on a solid midfield base and it allows the attacking players to flourish.

Spurs are now set up for the attacking players to get forward and make runs in behind the defence, so that should give Alli more passing options and hopefully it will give him some space to operate in.

He starts tonight against Belgian side Antwerp in the Europa League, and plenty of Spurs fans are tipping him to have a big game:

I like that line up. Come on Dele shut the haters up ??? — Charlotte (@Charpercy84) October 29, 2020

I’m desperate for Alli to get his form back and force his way back into the team, he deserves it! #COYS #TottenhamHotspur — Mr.F (@M15T3R_F) October 29, 2020

Dele Alli hattrick incoming!! — Ash (@Ash_THFC) October 29, 2020

Glad @dele_official is starting. Prove people wrong mate. — E2 PAUL (@paulyboym1) October 29, 2020

I like Dele in that role, will hopefully play box to box. I hope he puts in a good shift! — Dean (@Cdj_Trading) October 29, 2020

Come on Dele ?? — Sophie England ??????? (@SophieThfc10) October 29, 2020