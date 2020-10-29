Menu

“Shut the haters up” These Spurs fans tip inconsistent star to have a big game in the Europa League vs Antwerp

Almost every player will have some periods of inconsistency in their career, but it does feel like Dele Alli has been struggling for a while.

It’s easy to pile on someone for their attitude if they look down on the pitch, but it’s generally just the case that their confidence has been lost by playing in a team that doesn’t suit their strengths.

That may have been the case for Alli last season at Spurs as Jose Mourinho figured out the best way to set up the team, but he’s finally managed to settle on a solid midfield base and it allows the attacking players to flourish.

Spurs are now set up for the attacking players to get forward and make runs in behind the defence, so that should give Alli more passing options and hopefully it will give him some space to operate in.

He starts tonight against Belgian side Antwerp in the Europa League, and plenty of Spurs fans are tipping him to have a big game:

