‘We’ll see’ – Tottenham stalwart’s father gives intriguing update on his long-term future

The father of Tottenham centre-back Toby Alderweireld has suggested that his son would like to finish his career in Amsterdam or Antwerp during an interview with GVA.

Alderweireld arrived in North London from Ajax back in 2015. His partnership with compatriot Jan Vertonghen, who departed over the summer transfer window, has provided the foundation to all of Spurs’ recent success.

He has outlived Vertonghen at Spurs, but at 31-years-old, questions will naturally be asked about how much longer Alderweireld can sustain this level of performance in the Premier League.

Players will oftentimes have one eye on a late-career move that’ll provide romance during their swansong period, and if Alderweireld’s father is to be believed, that could also be the case here.

He is quoted by local publication GVA saying:

“The house will be ready in the course of 2023, in line with his contract with Tottenham. We’ll see where Toby will play football, at Tottenham, Ajax, an Antwerp club or elsewhere. But the chance that he will play closer to home at the age of 34 is real.”

Alderweireld is showing no signs of slowing down, so he shouldn’t imminently be looking to leave Jose Mourinho’s squad – but there will come a time where Spurs need to look to the future.

Who will be fortunate enough to receive a player of his quality after his eventual departure is something that only the future knows.