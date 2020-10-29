Video: Upamecano’s awful error nearly handed Cavani his first Man United goal

Dayot Upamecano had a bit of a nightmare against Manchester United last night, with this error in the video below nearly gifting Edinson Cavani a goal.

The Uruguay international found the back of the net for Man Utd, but it was disallowed for offside, though watch how badly Upamecano does in the build-up here as he loses the ball in an extremely dangerous position…

Upamecano is highly rated and shouldn’t be written off after one bad game, but he certainly didn’t cover himself in glory at Old Trafford.

The 22-year-old will no doubt learn from this experience, but this is a moment he’ll want to forget, even if he got away with it thanks to the offside flag.