Video: Upamecano’s awful error nearly handed Cavani his first Man United goal

Dayot Upamecano had a bit of a nightmare against Manchester United last night, with this error in the video below nearly gifting Edinson Cavani a goal.
The Uruguay international found the back of the net for Man Utd, but it was disallowed for offside, though watch how badly Upamecano does in the build-up here as he loses the ball in an extremely dangerous position…
Cavani’s great finish (Ruled out for offside) from r/reddevils
Upamecano is highly rated and shouldn’t be written off after one bad game, but he certainly didn’t cover himself in glory at Old Trafford.
The 22-year-old will no doubt learn from this experience, but this is a moment he’ll want to forget, even if he got away with it thanks to the offside flag.