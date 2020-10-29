Manchester United are reportedly ‘closing in’ on the transfer of RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano.

The highly-rated 22-year-old is one of the finest young centre-backs in Europe and could be an important addition at Old Trafford, where Harry Maguire has struggled, partly due to the quality of the defenders alongside him.

Upamecano looks like he’d be a major upgrade on the likes of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly, with the France international also strongly linked with Real Madrid and other big clubs in recent times.

The latest from Spanish outlet Don Balon, however, is that Man Utd are looking to be edging closer to beating Madrid to the signing of Upamecano.

The young defender is expected to cost around £38million in what could be a bargain move for the Red Devils to fix a problem position in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

United were first linked with Upamecano during the summer and it seems they’re now reviving their interest and may be close to getting a deal done.

A Maguire-Upamecano partnership would surely be more suitable for United in their bid to get back to their best after a difficult few years.