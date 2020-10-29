Barcelona players are renown for producing moments of football brilliance, and two of the club’s youngsters have kept up that tradition by going full ‘Joga Bonito’ in training.

The Catalan giants marked the beginning of the new post-Bartomeu era with a 2-0 win over Juventus last night. It was as convincing and complete an away performance you’re ever likely to see.

One man who impressed on the night was 17-year-old Pedri, who has emerged out of virtually nowhere to establish himself as a regular for Barcelona.

As any footballer will tell you, what happens on the pitch comes from the training ground, and that’s no different in Pedri’s case. He’s only able to pull off such impressively looking tricks and flicks in games because he gets the practice in during training.

Have a look at this beauty…

He’s not alone in that, either. Riqui Puig, a teammate of Pedri and someone else considered to be one of the club’s most promising talents, has also shown off his impressive football freestyle tekkers in Barcelona training.

They really do teach them young at the Nou Camp, don’t they?