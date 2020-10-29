Menu

Video: Celtic take the lead against Lille after a fantastic strike from distance from Elyounoussi

After a tough run of results this really didn’t look like an ideal fixture for Neil Lennon and his men, but it finally looks like reverting back to four at the back has given the team a base for a more stable performance.

Lille are a decent team who have a lot of attacking threat, but it’s Celtic who have struck first tonight after a fantastic striker from Mohamed Elyounoussi:

It was surprising when Southampton allowed him to return to Celtic on loan and he’s struggled to find some form lately, but this shows exactly what he’s capable of.

