Video: Gaitan scores a first-time worldie for Braga that leaves keeper clutching thin air

Europa League
Sometimes you hit the ball so sweetly that everyone knows its a goal before the ball hits the back of the net.

So it was for Nico Gaitan as he scored an absolute peach for Braga in their Europa League tie at Zorya Luhansk.

The hosts had looked to break out of their own half but lost the ball near the half-way line. It was quickly worked to Gaitan who leathered the ball home first time.

What a strike!

