After a disappointing defeat against Antwerp in their Europa League tie, Tottenham manager, Jose Mourinho, was in no mood to play games with reporters in his post-match press conference.

Asked specifically about Dele Alli’s performance, the Portuguese refused to directly criticise the under-fire attacking midfielder, preferring to say only that players who perform badly affect the team, and vice versa.

Though Mourinho didn’t name check Alli the inference was fairly clear, and therefore does nothing to stop any rumours of a potential switch for the player away from White Hart Lane.