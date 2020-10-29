Video: Joe Willock immediately puts Arsenal 2-0 up over Dundalk with a fine finish into the roof of the net

It looked like Dundalk were going to get in at half time with a 0-0 score line, but Arsenal have suddenly burst into life and scored two quick goals.

Joe Willock has just doubled their lead moments after Eddie Nketiah’s opener, and it’s a lovely finish after the gets the break of the ball:

This is how committing more bodies help @m8arteta. Well deserved goal for Willock.pic.twitter.com/1ZhJua3hwa — Arsenalog (@TheArsenalog) October 29, 2020

Pictures from RMC Sport

It’s determined defending from Dundalk as two players get drawn in to block the initial effort, so it gave Willock the time to open up his body and use his right foot to finish.

He’s found himself in and out of the side but there’s still a need for a creative and dynamic midfielder in this Arsenal side, so he’ll be hoping to earn more Premier League chances if he keeps impressing in the Europa.