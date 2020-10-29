Video: Jordi Gomez puts Omonia ahead against PSV with a free kick from HIS OWN HALF

Kemar Roofe set the early standard for goal of the season with a strike from his own half last week, but Jordi Gomez has just pulled out something similar.

Premier League fans may remember him for spells with Wigan and Sunderland, but he’s still going strong at the age of 35 with Omonia in Cyprus.

PSV look like they’ve done a good job of giving away a tactical foul in the Omonia half, but the Spaniard caught them out by immediately thumping it and he catches the keeper out:

Pictures from RMC Sport