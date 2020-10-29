Video: Man United loanee Diogo Dalot adds to his assist with a fine finish for AC Milan vs Sparta Prague

Diogo Dalot always looked like a player who had some attacking talent when he played for Man United, and he’s really starting to show that with AC Milan.

He’s playing at left back tonight and that can sometimes cause some issues, although he did manage to come up with a fantastic outside of the right foot cross to set up Milan’s second goal.

He’s just proven that his left foot isn’t so bad either, as he ghosts in behind the defence and catches the keeper out with a well taken goal:

