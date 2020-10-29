Menu

Video: Man United loanee Diogo Dalot shows his class for AC Milan with a perfect outside of the foot assist

It was always mystifying as to why Diogo Dalot didn’t get more chances at Old Trafford, because he was a versatile player who showed plenty of promise when he did play.

He’s now getting a chance to prove himself at AC Milan, and he’s just produced a perfect outside of the foot cross to put the ball on a plate for Rafael Leao tonight:

Pictures from Sport TV and beIN Sports

It looks like the keeper should get there but the more you watch it the more you see it’s just a perfect piece of play from Dalot.

 

