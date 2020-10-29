Although it took a long time coming, when Rangers finally got their winner it was well worth waiting for.

Lech Poznan had frustrated Steven Gerrard’s side for long periods at Ibrox, and try as the hosts might they just couldn’t find the right ingredients to break down a dogged and determined opponent.

All that changed on 68 minutes, however, when Alfredo Morelos got on the end of a pinpoint cross and powered home what turned out to be the winning goal.

How vital might that be come the end of the group stage…

Pictures from BT Sport