Menu

Video: Nicolas Pepe makes up for a poor first half with a stunner to put Arsenal 3-0 up over Dundalk

Arsenal FC
Posted by

It’s starting to look like Arsenal overpaid to make Nicolas Pepe their club record signing, as he continues to look like more of a rotation option that a regular starter.

He didn’t have a good first half against Dundalk this evening as he lost the ball on multiple occasions, but he’s come out firing after the break with a stunning goal:

The ability to roll the ball with one foot and to then produce a fine finish in almost the same motion is incredible to see, and this shows exactly what he’s capable of.

More Stories Nicolas Pepe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.