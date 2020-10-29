Video: Nicolas Pepe makes up for a poor first half with a stunner to put Arsenal 3-0 up over Dundalk

It’s starting to look like Arsenal overpaid to make Nicolas Pepe their club record signing, as he continues to look like more of a rotation option that a regular starter.

He didn’t have a good first half against Dundalk this evening as he lost the ball on multiple occasions, but he’s come out firing after the break with a stunning goal:

That roll. That finish. ? What a hit by Pepe! pic.twitter.com/41uMPdKhFe — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 29, 2020

The ability to roll the ball with one foot and to then produce a fine finish in almost the same motion is incredible to see, and this shows exactly what he’s capable of.