Mikel Arteta had decided to name a much-changed Arsenal side for the visit of Dundalk in the Europa League.

With five minutes left until half-time, the Spaniard looked like he might end up with egg on his face as the minnows were holding their own at the Emirates Stadium, and looking to leave north London with a famous result.

Fortunately, Eddie Nketiah came to the rescue for the Gunners at just the right time.

A mistake from the keeper who flapped at a corner, left Nketiah with the easiest of chances.

