Leicester were already a goal to the good in Greece thanks to a Jamie Vardy penalty, but things got a whole lot better for the Midlanders just before half-time.

With six minutes to go until the break, the Foxes had won a corner, and as it was swung into a heavily congested box the ball managed to evade everyone.

It fell kindly to an unmarked Hamza Choudury at the back post, and on his first start in a European game, the youngster made no mistake with a smart finish.

First start in a European game and a classy finish ? Hamza Choudhury has Leicester cruising at HT! pic.twitter.com/DVMXRVJ3vl — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 29, 2020

Pictures from BT Sports.