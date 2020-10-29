Menu

Video: Smart finish from Choudury has Leicester in cruise control against AEK

Leicester City FC
Leicester were already a goal to the good in Greece thanks to a Jamie Vardy penalty, but things got a whole lot better for the Midlanders just before half-time.

With six minutes to go until the break, the Foxes had won a corner, and as it was swung into a heavily congested box the ball managed to evade everyone.

It fell kindly to an unmarked Hamza Choudury at the back post, and on his first start in a European game, the youngster made no mistake with a smart finish.

