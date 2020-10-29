Menu

Video: Horrendously calamitous own-goal a perfect advert for the Chinese Super League

Jiangsu Suning defender Zhang Cheng may have just scored the most unfortunate own-goal of the year.

The Chinese Super League is not renown for quality, all due respect.

It tends to be a suitable destination for a player to get a considerable payday, but if you are in hope of furthering your career and playing at the highest level, it’s probably not the option for you.

MORE: Video: Upamecano’s awful error nearly handed Cavani his first Man United goal

This own goal from Zhang Cheng of Jiangsu Suning against Shanghai SIPG has given us a perfect example of why the Chinese Super League is not taken so seriously in the western world.

Cheng was not actually at fault for the own goal, rather the horrific miss from the attacker, which cannoned off of his head and into the back of his own net – but that makes it even funnier.

What a calamity.

This is what makes our game so beautiful. It’s not the free-flowing attacking football, nor the 40-yard screamers, it’s the own-goals that fly in off of a defender’s face.

That’s what we all pay to see. Good work – China!

