Former Arsenal legend, Thierry Henry, now in charge of MLS side, Montreal Impact has shown a side of himself that’s rarely been seen.

Via their official Twitter account, the league released a video of Henry’s touchline ranting during the Impact’s 3-2 defeat to New England Revolution.

Those who were on the sharp end of the French World Cup winner’s tongue included former Tottenham and Southampton midfielder Victor Wanyama, German midfielder Amar Sejdic and Canadian international Shamit Shome.