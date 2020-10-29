Hat-trick hero Marcus Rashford shunned as four PL players are named in WhoScored team of the week

WhoScored‘s Champions League team of the week for match week two has taken shape – and there’s no room for hat-trick hero Marcus Rashford.

The second round of fixtures in this season’s Champions League was a happy one for Premier League clubs, with all four picking up three points in their respective quests to reach the last 16.

Chelsea defeated Krasnodar 4-0 away from home yesterday evening, with Manchester City winning 3-0 in Marseille the day prior. Liverpool made hard work of their contest with FC Midtjylland but recorded a 2-0 win, while Manchester United demolished Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig in a 5-0 triumph.

Three of United’s goals on the night were scored by Marcus Rashford MBE, who came on as a second-half substitute to wrap up the victory in emphatic fashion. However, Rashford has not been included in WhoScored’s team of the week for this match week.

Chelsea quartet Edouard Mendy, Kurt Zouma, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz all make the cut, with Liverpool right-back sensation Trent Alexander-Arnold also included, but Rashford’s 27 minute hat-trick still saw him left out.

Rashford only managed a WhoScored match rating of 9.16, meaning there was no room for him ahead of PSG’s Kylian Mbappe or Atletico Madrid’s two-goal Joao Felix.

?? @MarcusRashford: MotM – @ManUtd 5?-0? RB Leipzig ? Click the image for more stats from United’s resounding #UCL win ? — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) October 28, 2020

Maybe next time, Marcus…