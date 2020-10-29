Wise business from Man United as journalist confirms they refused to sanction an option to buy for impressive loanee

It’s understandable that buying clubs will want to include an option to buy in any loan deals for a talented youngster, but it makes little sense for the selling team.

It’s really a lose-lose situation, the player will either do very well and they’ll be forced to sell for less than the market value, or the loan spell will go badly and the team will refuse to pay it.

Man United agreed to let Diogo Dalot join AC Milan on loan this season and he’s had an impressive start tonight, with a fantastic assist and a well taken goal from the left back position.

A lot of fans may have been wondering if Milan have the option to make this permanent at the end of the season, but it turns out that United still have a lot of faith in their young player:

Fantastic assist + goal for Diogo Dalot with AC Milan in Europa League match (playing as left back!). Great debut in San Siro. He’s joined Milan on simple loan – #MUFC refused to include the buy option because they’re convinced Dalot will be a top full back in the future. #UEL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 29, 2020

This now looks like a wise piece of business from United because he’s starting to prove he’s a quality player who can play in multiple positions, so he’ll be a handy player to have in the squad next season.

It’s still early days so it’s important not to get carried away, but if he keeps this up then he should be pushing for a first team role on his return to Old Trafford.