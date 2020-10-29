Every single gentleman out there will know how debilitating it can be to suffer a serious blow to their private areas, but usually that pain will start to subside after a few minutes.

There’s been a lot of controversy surrounding the recent Merseyside Derby with the injury to Virgil van Dijk proving to be the major talking point.

Carlo Ancelotti made claims after the game that his star player James Rodriguez was also injured in an early tangle with the Dutchman, but a report from Marca in Colombia has suggested there are some horrific details behind this.

The allude to his poor performance against Southampton and claim it’s due to an ongoing complaint, but the issue is that he took a serious blow to his testicle against Liverpool.

They also point out that his issue is complicated and can’t simply be treated by applying ice to the area, so he has to receive special treatment which involves pumping blood around the body to reduce the inflammation and pain.

They go on to suggest that the bad performance against Southampton was due to the fact that he was still suffering, but they are hoping that he will be fully recovered for the upcoming game against Newcastle.