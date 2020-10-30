Barcelona want 17-year-old prodigy to follow in the footsteps of Phillippe Coutinho

Barcelona want teenage starlet Pedri to gain muscle in the manner that Philippe Coutinho did during his time at Bayern Munich, according to local outlet Sport.

You could be forgiven for not having known who Pedri was prior to his move to Barcelona, but even at this early stage of his debut campaign at the Nou Camp, people are beginning to take notice.

Pedri impressed during Barcelona’s 2-0 victory over Juventus midweek. Just 17-years-old he may be, but he looked as capable and confident as any other player on the pitch.

As per Sport, Barcelona are absolutely delighted with Pedri – and understandably so, they’ve bagged themselves a gem. However, they are hoping that he follows in Philippe Coutinho’s footsteps and gains muscle mass.

Coutinho was a scrawny figure prior to his loan at Bayern Munich, but bulked up during his stint at the Allianz and is better off for it.

It’s a bit of an archaic idea that a player who is too skinny won’t succeed at the top, but it would do Pedri no harm. Barca ought to give him a chance, though, his body hasn’t even fully developed yet!