Barcelona will make another attempt to sign key summer target in January to fill a position of need

It’s been a bit of a mixed bag from Barcelona so far this season, with some positive performances and a few stinkers along the way.

It’s becoming clear that this is a total rebuild for Ronald Koeman, but there are a lot of promising signs for the future in the squad.

Ansu Fati and Pedri have looked outstanding, Frenkie de Jong continues to improve and should be a key player for years to come and Sergino Dest looks like a positive signing too.

They still have an issue in the centre of defence where a lack of quality and age is causing a few issues, so it sounds like Barca will be making another attempt to sign Eric Garcia in January:

//POR SI LES INTERESA// El @FCBarcelona hará un nuevo intento x @ericgm3 en enero Las elecciones y la Gestora pueden traer problemas En el club afirman que necesitan un central sí o sí Con @samuelmarsden para @espnfc @ESPNDeportes https://t.co/cVYpcIAvxb — moisESPN (@moillorens) October 30, 2020

It’s confirmed that he was a target in the summer so this won’t come as a great surprise, but he has shown that he could be a great player to develop as the long term successor to Gerard Pique.

There’s still no sign of a new contract at The Etihad so City will need to sell in January or he can go for free in the summer, so you have to think they will be open to a deal if he’s not playing regularly in their team.

It also looks like Barca have decided they need to sign someone to bolster their defence in January, so expect a few “leaks” in the next few weeks of potential alternatives as they look to put pressure on City.